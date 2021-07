Bucharest to host The International 10 esports tournament in October

Bucharest to host The International 10 esports tournament in October. The International 10 esports tournament will be held in Bucharest this fall, according to mayor Nicusor Dan. The event, which has a total prize fund of USD 40 million, will take place at the National Arena stadium in October. "The world's largest esports event this year - The International 10 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]