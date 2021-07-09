SRI: Two stateless persons making terrorist propaganda, declared undesirable for 10 years on Romanian territory

SRI: Two stateless persons making terrorist propaganda, declared undesirable for 10 years on Romanian territory. Two stateless persons, accused of terrorist propaganda, were declared undesirable in Romania by the Bucharest Court of Appeal for a period of 10 years, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announced on Friday. Upon the referral of the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled that the stateless persons F.A. and B.M. should be declared undesirable persons in Romania, for a period of 10 years. According to SRI, the two have shown a keen interest in accessing terrorist propaganda materials, being involved in promoting them with the intention of convincing and attracting new followers. Their behavior, attitudes and opinions are also specific to people under a radicalization process. Taking into consideration the mentioned aspects, SRI acted in order to prevent the materialization of the threats to national security, resulting from the presence and the activities carried out by the foreign citizens on the Romanian territory. Following the Bucharest Court of Appeal ruling no. 1112/2021, the foreigners were taken into public custody on July 9, by the Ministry of Internal Affairs - General Inspectorate for Immigration, so as to be removed from the national territory. As a national authority in the field of preventing and combating terrorism, SRI's mission is to protect Romania against terrorist threats, constantly cooperating in this respect with the other institutions within the National System for Preventing and Combating Terrorism (SNPCT), as well as with external partners. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]