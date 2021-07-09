 
July 9, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,183 people immunised in 24h
Jul 9, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,183 people immunised in 24h.

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 16,183 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 10,013 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 522 of Moderna vaccine, 217 of AstraZeneca vaccine and 5,431 of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,108,324 doses have been administered to 4,808,924 people, of whom 4,639,708 have received a two-dose full vaccine scheme. In the last 24 hours, 8 side effects were reported, all whole-body. Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,664 side effects to COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,790 were local and 14,874 whole-body. CNCAV also says that 120 side effects are being investigated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

