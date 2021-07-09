LabMin Turcan: 100,000 jobs created year to date, encouraging upward trend

LabMin Turcan: 100,000 jobs created year to date, encouraging upward trend. Minister of Labor and Social Protection Raluca Turcan told a press conference today in Cluj-Napoca that some 100,000 new jobs have been created in Romania since the beginning of the year, most of them on an indefinite term, which is encouraging. "About 100,000 jobs have appeared in Romania since January 1, 2021 to date. We have roughly 100,000 employees and about as many employment contracts for an indefinite term. This is an encouraging trend and let me tell you that there has been a significant increase in the number of jobs in the last two months, with about 20,000 new jobs created per month, and a drop in the number of part-time contracts, although it's a seasonal period. So practically figures show that this economic growth we all see reflected in EU statistics, as well as in the amount of investments and state budget revenues is also confirmed by job creation and filling. And by indeterminate employment, which all brings about a certain stability," Turcan said at the press conference delivered together with Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc and MEP Daniel Buda. The Minister said that, however, "there is room for more", especially as there are only 200,000 applications by job seekers for about 480,000 jobs that are being advertised by the National Employment Agency. Raluca Turcan participated on Friday in the opening of the Job Marketplace organized by the Cluj County Employment Agency, which had 1,800 jobs listed for which 850 candidates were selected; 278 jobs were filled on the spot. During the day, LabMin Turcan also visited the Cluj offices of companies Emerson Automation Solutions and Terapia and had a working meeting with the heads of the devolved institutions under the authority of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]