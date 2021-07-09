 
Romaniapress.com

July 9, 2021

INS: Romania's resident population, 19.328 million inhabitants on January 1, 2020
Jul 9, 2021

INS: Romania's resident population, 19.328 million inhabitants on January 1, 2020.

Bucharest, July 9 /Agerpres/ - Romania's resident population was 19.328 million inhabitants, on January 1, 2020, and the female population was the majority, comprising 9.868 million people, respectively 51.1 pct of the total, informs a press release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on the occasion of World Population Day. The demographic ageing process has deepened on January 1, 2020, as compared to the previous year, with a decrease of the young population (aged between 0 and 14 years) by 10,900 people, its share representing 15.7 pct in the total the resident population, and the increase in the share of the elderly (aged 65 and over) from 18.5 pct to 18.9 pct (+65.4 thousand people). The adult population (15-64 years) accounts for 65.4 pct of the total, down by 140,000 people compared to the beginning of 2019. The share of 30-34 years and 50-54 years age groups increased within the adult population while that of the 15-19 years, 20-24 years, 25-29 years, 35-39 years, 40-44 years, 45-49 years, 55-59 years and 60-64 years age groups decreased. 10.456 million people live in urban areas, representing over half of the country's resident population (54.1 pct). In 2020, the natural growth of the resident population continued to be negative (of -120,300 people), its negative values being registered in territorial profile, in all regions of the country. The largest negative natural growth was registered in the South-Muntenia region (-26,600 people), and the lowest in the Bucharest-Ilfov region (-6,600 people). Significant negative values in the natural growth were also registered in the South-East (-18,800 persons), North-East (-17,400 persons) and South-West Oltenia (-15,600 persons) regions. Significant developments in society, such as declining birth rates, a negative natural increase, international migration, changing demographic behavior of married couples are just some of the factors considered responsible for a decline in fertility and, implicitly, in the resident population, as well as in the modification of its structure by age groups.. It is expected that the number of young resident population, of preschool and school age, will continue to have a downward trend and will reach 3.12 million people in 2030, and in 2060 to only 2.15 million people compared to 3.49 million currently (in the school year 2020/2021). Eurostat estimates that Romania's elderly resident population (65 years and over) will reach 3.88 million people by 2030 and by 2060 the population aged 65 and over will reach 4.68 million people, compared to 3.66 million people on January 1, 2020. Romania ranks 7th in the European Union in terms of resident population, on January 1, 2020. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Swimmer David Popovici breaks world junior record in men's 200 m freestyle Romanian swimmer David Popovici broke the world junior record in the men's 200 m freestyle on Friday, at the 2021 European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome, securing a place in the final of the event. After taking down the world record in the 100 m freestyle twice in just a few days, the (...)

PNL head Orban: 3rd stage of National Local Development Plan - a must for Liberal Gov't Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban told a local party meeting today in Ramnicu Valcea that a new National Local Development Plan (PNDL) is needed for achieving the basic infrastructure goals in local communities. "I consider a new (...)

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,183 people immunised in 24h Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 16,183 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 10,013 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 522 of Moderna vaccine, 217 of AstraZeneca vaccine and 5,431 of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Since (...)

Flash Eurobarometer survey finds 75 pct of Romanians favor switch to euro Romania has the highest percentage of respondents with a positive opinion about the introduction of the European single currency - 75 percent, found the latest Flash Eurobarometer survey released on Friday, which shows that the switch to the euro enjoys broad support in EU member states that (...)

LabMin Turcan: 100,000 jobs created year to date, encouraging upward trend Minister of Labor and Social Protection Raluca Turcan told a press conference today in Cluj-Napoca that some 100,000 new jobs have been created in Romania since the beginning of the year, most of them on an indefinite term, which is encouraging. "About 100,000 jobs have appeared in Romania (...)

Impact Developer Grants One Free Share For Two Shares Held Via RON131M Share Capital Increase Romanian real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), held by entrepreneur Gheorghe Iaciu, has completed the share capital increase operations by incorporating the share premiums worth RON69.48 million and the amount of RON61.76 million from the result reported in (...)

Altius Subscribes 1.5 Million Shares In IPO Of One United Properties; Pays RON3M Altius, a market leader for animal health products, has subscribed 1.5 million shares within the initial public offering (IPO) of shares carried out by real estate developer One United Properties, for which it paid RON3 million, per data provided by One United (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |