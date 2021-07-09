 
July 9, 2021

EduMin Cimpeanu: 60% of education staff is already vaccinated against COVID
Jul 9, 2021

EduMin Cimpeanu: 60% of education staff is already vaccinated against COVID.

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, declared on Friday, during a press conference, that 60% of the staff in the educational system is vaccinated against COVID with one or two doses. "I will allow myself to be optimistic with the way Romania is prepared to face a potential fourth wave. From the perspective of how schools will operate, beyond our desire for this fourth wave to not exist or to not have significant influences on society in general and on school, especially, we took all the measures that fall onto the Ministry of Education and we are waiting for regulations that depend on health authorities, on the CNSU [National Committee for Emergency Situations]. We already requested an analysis at the level of the vaccination platform. The last data showed us that 60% of the educational staff is already vaccinated with one or two doses. This situation was compiled by the Ministry of Education through direct interrogation. (...) We will resume the interrogation process. We are very interested to know, long before the school year will start, to have an update of the situation of those vaccinated with one or two doses - teaching staff or auxiliary staff or non-teaching staff", the minister said. He also highlighted the importance and necessity of vaccination against COVID and testing. "We will continue to support the importance and necessity of vaccination and testing. There are already proposals, at project stage, in several activity areas for testing to be imposed for all those that were not vaccinated or did not go through the illness, for example, that is one of the options", Cimpeanu mentioned. AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

