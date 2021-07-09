Impact Developer Grants One Free Share For Two Shares Held Via RON131M Share Capital Increase

Impact Developer Grants One Free Share For Two Shares Held Via RON131M Share Capital Increase. Romanian real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), held by entrepreneur Gheorghe Iaciu, has completed the share capital increase operations by incorporating the share premiums worth RON69.48 million and the amount of RON61.76 million from the result reported in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]