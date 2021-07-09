 
PNL head Orban: 3rd stage of National Local Development Plan - a must for Liberal Gov't
Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban told a local party meeting today in Ramnicu Valcea that a new National Local Development Plan (PNDL) is needed for achieving the basic infrastructure goals in local communities. "I consider a new National Local Development Plan - PNDL stage 3 - to be a necessity and a must for the Liberal government. A true PNDL, of at least 40 billion lei, to provide financing for infrastructure objectives because no local community can really develop if it doesn't have water, sewerage, gas, asphalt roads and electricity. What kind of a local community development plan can be implemented if one lacks the basic infrastructure? Or, for us, financing these infrastructure projects is vital, whether we do it through PNDL 3, through the National Investment Corporation, through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the National Strategic Plan, through any possible form of financing, and this shouldn't be delayed to the Greek calends, but we must find the solution to kick off the projects as fast as possible for a part thereof to be completed by 2024, so that we be able to present ourselves before the citizens with heads held high," Ludovic Orban said. The PNL leader stressed that supporting Liberal mayors and their projects is an obligation for the party leadership. "You know very well that for me, as PNL Chairman, the Liberal mayors are the party's calling card. The public perception of the PNL depends on how they manage local communities. For this reason, regardless of budgetary constraints, we must find the solutions to guarantee the fulfillment of the electoral promises of the PNL mayors, with financing from either government funds, from European funds, or from other financial resources that can be made available to the mayoralties," Orban explained. PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban and Prime Minister Florin Citu participated on Friday in Ramnicu Valcea in the meeting of the PNL Valcea County Coordination Committee that elected the leadership of the local party organization. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristina Matei, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

