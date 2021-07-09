GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 54 following over 24.000 tests nationwide

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 54 following over 24.000 tests nationwide. As many as 54 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 24,521 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that have (...)