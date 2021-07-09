PM Citu: Economic growth of 2.9pct is due exclusively to investments and not to consumption



PM Citu: Economic growth of 2.9pct is due exclusively to investments and not to consumption.

The economic growth of 2.9pct is due exclusively to investments and not to consumption, which is a premiere for Romania, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday. “The INS (National Institute for Statistics) published details on economic growth in the first quarter of 2021. There are two (...)