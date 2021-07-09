President Iohannis in Sofia: Discussions with head of the US delegation at Three Seas Initiative Summit – very good



President Iohannis in Sofia: Discussions with head of the US delegation at Three Seas Initiative Summit – very good.

President Klaus Iohannis has labeled as “very good” the discussion he had on Thursday evening, in Sofia, with the heads of the US delegation to the Three Seas Initiative Summit, mentioning that dialogue focused on the Romania – USA Strategic Partnership, economic collaboration, and security. (...)