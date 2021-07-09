Alexandru Nazare dismissed as Finance Minister; PM Citu appointed interim minister. Iohannis: Prime minister has right to change the team when he thinks things can go better



President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree on the revocation of Alexandru Nazare from the position of Minister of Finance, the Presidential Administration announced. The head of state also signed the decree on the appointment of Prime Minister Florin Citu as interim Minister of (...)