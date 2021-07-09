Eurohold, owner of Euroins Romania, raises 80.5 million euros via Public Offering of New Shares

Eurohold, owner of Euroins Romania, raises 80.5 million euros via Public Offering of New Shares. Еurohold, the largest Bulgarian holding and one of the leading independent financial and insurance groups in South-Eastern Europe, raised 80.5 million EUR (157 million BGN) via a Public Offering of New Shares on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE). The new share issue took place between 9 June (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]