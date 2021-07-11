GCS: 26 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; 17,958 tests performed in past 24 hours

A number of 26 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, following 17,958 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Sunday, 1,081,236 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,045,351 patients have been declared cured. To date, 8,473,731 RT-PCR tests and 1,582,570 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the past 24 hours, 8,244 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,243 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,001 on request) and 9,714 rapid antigen tests. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who had already tested positive, eight people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]