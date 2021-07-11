PM congratulates David Popovici on European Junior Swimming Championships performance

PM Florin Citu on Sunday congratulated David Popovici on his performance at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome. "Congratulations, David Popovici, for the outstanding performance at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome! You are a champion," the PM wrote on his Facebook page. He mentions that, at only 16 years of age, David Popovici has established a new world record in men's 200m free event. "You have proven that perseverance and passion are the sure paths to performance. Good luck, David, in the event today, as well as in the next ones," Florin Citu also wrote. Romanian swimmer David Popovici won the gold medal in the men's 200m free event, on Saturday, in the European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome, timing 1 minute 45 seconds 95/100. Popovici, qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, who in the semifinal set a new world record in junior's 200m free event, was followed in the ranking by Polish Mateusz Chowaniec and Bosnian Jovan Lekic. David Popovici, who also won gold in the 100m free event, has also qualified for the 50m free event, as he clocked 22 sec 37/100 in the series and 22 sec 75/100 in the semifinals, each time the best timing.