Tennis: Gabriela Ruse wins her first WTA title in Hamburg. Romanian tennis player Elena Gabriela Ruse won the first WTA title of her career, in Hamburg on Sunday, after defeating German Andrea Petkovic in the final, 7-6 (6), 6-4. Ruse (23 years old, WTA's 198th), coming from qualifications, obtained a well-deserved victory, after two hours and 12 minutes, against a much more experimented opponent, currently 130th in the WTA rankings, nonetheless having occupied the 9th position in 2011. Ruse won a 23,548 euros cheque and 299 WTA points, and Petkovic got 13,224 euros and 180 WTA points. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]