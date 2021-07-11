Barna urges Moldovan citizens in Romania to go to polls

Barna urges Moldovan citizens in Romania to go to polls. Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna on Sunday urged the citizens of the Republic of Moldova in Romania to go to the polls for the election of the future Parliament in Chisinau and said that Moldova needs a parliamentary majority and a government capable of firmly implementing the reforms needed to continue the country's path to prosperity and Europe. "I urge the citizens of the Republic of Moldova in Romania to go to the polls today for the election of the future Parliament in Chisinau. Moldova needs a parliamentary majority and a government capable of firmly implementing the necessary reforms to continue the country's path to prosperity and Europe," Dan Barna wrote on Facebook. He added that USR PLUS was and remains a supporter of the Republic of Moldova entering a firm pro-West direction, "but those who vote have the first and last word in this regard." AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]