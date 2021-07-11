 
Romaniapress.com

July 11, 2021

ForMin Aurescu to participate in FAC meeting on Monday
Jul 11, 2021

ForMin Aurescu to participate in FAC meeting on Monday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate in Brussels on Monday in the meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers from EU member states (Foreign Affairs Council - FAC), a meeting debating geopolitical aspects related to the new digital technologies, EU's Strategic Compass and the situation in Ethiopia, as well as recent developments in Afghanistan and Lebanon. According to Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, the head of the Romanian diplomacy will make a presentation of the results and conclusions of the recent tour carried out with the foreign ministers from Austria and Lithuania to the South Caucasus (June 24-26). On the sidelines of the FAC meeting, the European ministers will participate in an informal breakfast with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. At the same time, the foreign ministers will have an informal lunch with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. Regarding the results of the tour carried out with his counterparts from Austria and Lithuania, to Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, also in coordination with the mandate of the EU High Representative, Bogdan Aurescu will show "that the visit represented the first concrete result after the informal discussions at the Gymnich meeting of May 26 - 27, 2021," when, on his initiative, the issue of protracted conflicts in the Eastern Neighborhood of the Union was addressed for the first time at European level, as well as the concrete tools that can be used by the EU for their management and solving. "Minister Bogdan Aurescu will present the main conclusions of the visit, among which the reaffirmation of EU's commitment to security, stability and prosperity in the region and EU's role as a reliable partner for Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, which can provide valuable support for solving sensitive issues in the region, also through a more intense and structured regional cooperation. The Romanian minister will advance a series of comprehensive proposals on the role that the EU can play in the region and the ways of more effective involvement in managing and solving protracted conflicts, but also in consolidating the resilience of the partners," the MAE release also reads. The meeting will also include a discussion on the Strategic Compass (a reflection process of the European Union, which aims to define EU's role as a relevant actor in the field of security and defence). It is the first exchange of views on this matter on a foreign minister level. The discussions are relevant from the perspective of expressing the visions of the member states on partnerships and resilience, aspects that will be taken into account in the process of drafting the Compass. Aurescu will refer to the importance of partnerships, especially those with the US and NATO, emphasising the need to ensure EU - NATO complementarity. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Ludovic Orban: Dear Moldovans, it is in your power today to decide the future of the country Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban urges Moldovan citizens to go to the polls in large numbers on Sunday, "because the democratic future of the Republic of Moldova depends on this vote." "I was glad to see the mobilisation of those in the diaspora, who, as in Romania, (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 26 in the past 24 hours following over 17.000 tests nationwide A number of 26 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, following 17,958 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Sunday, 1,081,236 cases of people infected (...)

Tennis: Gabriela Ruse wins her first WTA title in Hamburg Romanian tennis player Elena Gabriela Ruse won the first WTA title of her career, in Hamburg on Sunday, after defeating German Andrea Petkovic in the final, 7-6 (6), 6-4. Ruse (23 years old, WTA's 198th), coming from qualifications, obtained a well-deserved victory, after two hours and 12 (...)

Barna urges Moldovan citizens in Romania to go to polls Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna on Sunday urged the citizens of the Republic of Moldova in Romania to go to the polls for the election of the future Parliament in Chisinau and said that Moldova needs a parliamentary majority and a government capable of firmly implementing the reforms needed to (...)

GCS: One person with COVID-19 dies in past 24 hours The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Sunday informed that in the past 24 hours only one death was reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to GCS, in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) reported one death, a patient (a woman) infected (...)

GCS: 26 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; 17,958 tests performed in past 24 hours A number of 26 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, following 17,958 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Sunday, 1,081,236 cases of people infected (...)

PM congratulates David Popovici on European Junior Swimming Championships performance PM Florin Citu on Sunday congratulated David Popovici on his performance at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome. "Congratulations, David Popovici, for the outstanding performance at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome! You are a champion," the PM wrote on (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |