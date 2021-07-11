GCS: One person with COVID-19 dies in past 24 hours

GCS: One person with COVID-19 dies in past 24 hours. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Sunday informed that in the past 24 hours only one death was reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to GCS, in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) reported one death, a patient (a woman) infected with the novel coronavirus, hospitalised in Constanta. The death was recorded in the age group of over 80 years, and the patient presented comorbidities. Since the beginning of the pandemic until Sunday, 34,217 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN- editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]