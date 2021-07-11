GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 26 in the past 24 hours following over 17.000 tests nationwide

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 26 in the past 24 hours following over 17.000 tests nationwide. A number of 26 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, following 17,958 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Sunday, 1,081,236 cases of people infected (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]