Ludovic Orban: Dear Moldovans, it is in your power today to decide the future of the country.

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban urges Moldovan citizens to go to the polls in large numbers on Sunday, "because the democratic future of the Republic of Moldova depends on this vote." "I was glad to see the mobilisation of those in the diaspora, who, as in Romania, understood the important role they play in determining the fate of their country. With each vote, the Republic of Moldova is closer to a stable, pro-European government, guaranteeing progress and welfare for its inhabitants. It is time for the people dedicated to the democratic path to receive, through your vote, the power to perform the much-needed reforms. Dear Moldovans, it is in your power today to decide the future of the country, as Moldova deserves more. I am by your side and I support you on this extremely important day!," Ludovic Orban wrote on his Facebook page. Early parliamentary elections are taking place in Moldova on Sunday. Polling stations are open until 21:00. 12 polling stations are set up on the Romanian territory, of which two in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)