Bicycle Manufacturer Eurosport DHS Revenue Down 10% to RON334.8M in 2020. Bicycle manufacturer Eurosport DHS posted RON334.8 million (EUR69.5 million) revenue in 2020, 10% lower than in 2019, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]