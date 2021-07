Romania’s population drops by another 0.7% in 2020

Romania’s population drops by another 0.7% in 2020. Romania registered the steepest decrease in population in 2020 (-0.7% to 19.2 mln) - the year when the EU has reported the highest number of deaths in the last 60 years. Twenty years earlier, Romania’s population was 22.4 mln. The steepest decline was in 2008 compared to 2007, when the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]