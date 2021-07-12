Catalyst Romania II invests 1.2 million Euro in SeedBlink, as the lead investor of the 3 million Euro Series A financing round

Vision: to shape Europe's tech investments future, with expansion into EU starting in the second half of 2021 Democratize the access to investing in innovative, private tech companies from Europe Pekka Mäki and Ted Cominos join the Seedblink Board of Advisors Catalyst Romania Fund II – one of the (...)