Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse wins her first WTA title in Hamburg. Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse claimed her first WTA title at the Hamburg European Open on Sunday, July 11. She defeated Germany's Andrea Petkovic 7-6 (6), 6-4 in the final. "I felt really good today on the court. I would like to thank my coach very much - I'm such a crazy player, it's