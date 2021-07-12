Sibiu Airport will use dogs to detect passengers with COVID-19, interior minister says

The Sibiu Airport will be the first in Romania to use dogs specially trained to detect people infected with COVID-19, interior minister Lucian Bode said on Sunday, July 11. The pilot project could start in about two weeks. "We are going to adopt a decision of the National Committee for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]