July 12, 2021

PM Citu: Revenues, lower than wage costs in half of territorial administrative units
Prime Minister Florin Citu argued on Monday, at the beginning of the General Assembly of the Association of Romanian Municipalities, in favour of a spending reform at the level of territorial administrative units (UAT), mentioning that in half of the cases own revenues or even total revenues are lower than wage costs. "This is not a sustainable model and we need to see how we find a solution here. At the same time, the collection rate, in many of the UATs, is not where it should be and here we can discuss why some of the UATs prefer not to be on ghiseul.ro or other systems that would help the collection. (...) I have two things that I would like to discuss - because we have discussed them before. It is about a spending reform - let's look a little at the expenditures - and of course at the collection degree," said the prime minister. He also announced that he wants the way of allocating the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) funds intended strictly for the territorial administrative units to be debated in the general assembly of the Association of Romanian Municipalities (AMR). "We will find a solution together, but it is clear that 2.1 billion euros will come to you for projects, but together we must find a way to allocate these resources, how we do that: in a competitive manner, depending on the number of inhabitants, everyone should receive the same amount ... But we would like us to hold this debate as well and then find a solution," said the prime minister.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

