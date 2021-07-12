 
Romaniapress.com

July 12, 2021

Number of deaths due to respiratory diseases, 2.2 times higher in May 2021 vs May 2020
Jul 12, 2021

Number of deaths due to respiratory diseases, 2.2 times higher in May 2021 vs May 2020.

The number of deaths caused by respiratory diseases was 2.2 times higher in May 2021, than that recorded in the same period last year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday. By main cause of death, in May 2021 most people died due to diseases of the circulatory system (13,080 people, representing 53.3% of deaths in May 2021) and tumors (3,875 people, representing 15.8%) . "After 7 months in which respiratory diseases were the second leading cause of death, in May 2021 they are the third leading cause of death (3,776 people, representing 15.4% of all deaths recorded in May 2021)," specifies the INS. The number of deaths registered in May 2021 was 24,527 (12,864 men and 11,663 women), by 4,991 deaths (2,709 men and 2282 women) fewer than in April 2021. The number of deaths registered in children under the age of 1 year, in May 2021 was 60, down 22 from April 2021. Two thirds of the total number of deaths were registered in persons aged at least 70 years (9,954 deaths, accounting for 40.6% of the total, were registered in persons aged 80 years and over, and 6,269 deaths, representing 25.6% of the total, in people aged 70-79) and 4,735 deaths (19.3%) in people aged 60-69. Naturally, at the opposite end, the fewest deaths were registered in the age groups 5-19 years (68 deaths), 0-4 years (75 deaths) and 20-29 years (111 deaths). In May 2021, 13,524 children were born, by 860 more children than in April 2021. The number of live births registered in May 2021 was by 1,855 lower compared to the same month in 2020. The natural growth remained negative (-11,003) in May 2021, the number of deceased persons being 1.8 times higher than that of live births.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

RBL proposes that Romania host the servers of large non-EU international companies: "Romania, your Privacy Destination" By Edwig Ban The Romanian Business Leaders Foundation, a non-governmental organization, proposes a project to attract to Romania large companies from the USA and the world targeted by the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union, according to which they are obliged to have data (...)

Prime Minister Citu presented reforms to representatives of the World Bank Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with a World Bank delegation led by Anna Bjerde, Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, in which he presented, among other things, the reforms undertaken by the Government regarding pensions and salaries in the (...)

Germany's DKV Mobility Completes Takeover of Smart Diesel Germany’s DKV Mobility and Smart Diesel have announced completion of the deal whereby the former took over the latter, one of the largest entrepreneurial fuel businesses in Romania.

Orban: The proposal for the new finance minister has to be made by PNL, discussed with PM Bucharest, July 12 /Agerpres/ - National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the proposal for the new finance minister has to belong to the party and discussed with the prime minister. "We did not talk about that, we will discuss this issue with (...)

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 12,082 people immunised in 24h Bucharest, July 12 /Agerpres/ - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 12,082 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 7.395 being the first dose and 4,687 the second dose, CNCAV reports on Monday. Since the beginning of (...)

Govt Raises RON905M From Individual Investors Via Fidelis Individual investors subscribed about RON905 million during the fourth sale of Fidelis government paper, for which the Finance Ministry is paying as much as 3.25% a year, ZF has found. At the third sale, in March 2021, the Finance Ministry raised some RON1.4 billion from individual (...)

PSD's Serban urging PM Citu, European funds minister to urgently explain PNRR status Bucharest, July 12 /Agerpres/ - The fierce battle inside the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the position of national chairman brings to light serious truths for Romania, said on Monday Chairman of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee of the Chamber of Deputies Ciprian Serban of the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |