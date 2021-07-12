Number of deaths due to respiratory diseases, 2.2 times higher in May 2021 vs May 2020



Number of deaths due to respiratory diseases, 2.2 times higher in May 2021 vs May 2020.

The number of deaths caused by respiratory diseases was 2.2 times higher in May 2021, than that recorded in the same period last year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday. By main cause of death, in May 2021 most people died due to diseases of the circulatory system (13,080 people, representing 53.3% of deaths in May 2021) and tumors (3,875 people, representing 15.8%) . "After 7 months in which respiratory diseases were the second leading cause of death, in May 2021 they are the third leading cause of death (3,776 people, representing 15.4% of all deaths recorded in May 2021)," specifies the INS. The number of deaths registered in May 2021 was 24,527 (12,864 men and 11,663 women), by 4,991 deaths (2,709 men and 2282 women) fewer than in April 2021. The number of deaths registered in children under the age of 1 year, in May 2021 was 60, down 22 from April 2021. Two thirds of the total number of deaths were registered in persons aged at least 70 years (9,954 deaths, accounting for 40.6% of the total, were registered in persons aged 80 years and over, and 6,269 deaths, representing 25.6% of the total, in people aged 70-79) and 4,735 deaths (19.3%) in people aged 60-69. Naturally, at the opposite end, the fewest deaths were registered in the age groups 5-19 years (68 deaths), 0-4 years (75 deaths) and 20-29 years (111 deaths). In May 2021, 13,524 children were born, by 860 more children than in April 2021. The number of live births registered in May 2021 was by 1,855 lower compared to the same month in 2020. The natural growth remained negative (-11,003) in May 2021, the number of deceased persons being 1.8 times higher than that of live births.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)