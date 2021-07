ING Bank Romania Recruits Eleni Skoura To Lead Its Retail Banking Division

ING Bank Romania Recruits Eleni Skoura To Lead Its Retail Banking Division. Eleni Skoura, executive director of the Retail Products & Segments division of BCR Erste, will take over the position of Head of Retail Banking and member of the Executive Committee of ING Bank Romania, starting August 23, 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]