E.ON And Cramele Recas Start Construction Of Nearly EUR430,000 Solar Power Plant. E.ON Energie Romania and winemaker Cramele Recas are starting in July 2021 the construction of a solar power plant, which entails an investment of nearly EUR430,000 and will cover 20% of the electricity needed at the latter’s wine-making (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]