Diplomat George Ciamba has contributed substantially to important moments of Romania's Euro-Atlantic path. George Ciamba "contributed substantially to the important moments of Romania's Euro-Atlantic path" through his devoted diplomatic activity for over three decades, a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs. The MAE states that the diplomat, who was Romania's ambassador to Greece, "will remain in the history and memory of Romanian diplomacy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs." George Ciamba passed away on Sunday. Member of the Romanian Diplomatic and Consular Corps since 1990, George Ciamba held multiple leadership positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including that of Secretary of State and Minister Delegate for European Affairs, in 2019, when he coordinated Romania's first Presidency of the Council of the European Union. As Secretary of State, he managed portfolios such as multilateral and global affairs (2003-2005), European affairs (2012-2016), bilateral and strategic affairs in the Euro-Atlantic area (2017-2018), contributing to the promotion of Romania's role in international organizations, as well as to the development of Romania's bilateral relations with European states. As ambassador, he represented Romania in Turkey (1999-2003) and Greece (2005-2012 and later in 2019). At the same time, between 2001 - 2003 he was the Permanent Representative of Romania to the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]