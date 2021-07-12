 
Romaniapress.com

July 12, 2021

Diplomat George Ciamba has contributed substantially to important moments of Romania's Euro-Atlantic path
Jul 12, 2021

Diplomat George Ciamba has contributed substantially to important moments of Romania's Euro-Atlantic path.

George Ciamba "contributed substantially to the important moments of Romania's Euro-Atlantic path" through his devoted diplomatic activity for over three decades, a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs. The MAE states that the diplomat, who was Romania's ambassador to Greece, "will remain in the history and memory of Romanian diplomacy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs." George Ciamba passed away on Sunday. Member of the Romanian Diplomatic and Consular Corps since 1990, George Ciamba held multiple leadership positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including that of Secretary of State and Minister Delegate for European Affairs, in 2019, when he coordinated Romania's first Presidency of the Council of the European Union. As Secretary of State, he managed portfolios such as multilateral and global affairs (2003-2005), European affairs (2012-2016), bilateral and strategic affairs in the Euro-Atlantic area (2017-2018), contributing to the promotion of Romania's role in international organizations, as well as to the development of Romania's bilateral relations with European states. As ambassador, he represented Romania in Turkey (1999-2003) and Greece (2005-2012 and later in 2019). At the same time, between 2001 - 2003 he was the Permanent Representative of Romania to the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

RBL proposes that Romania host the servers of large non-EU international companies: "Romania, your Privacy Destination" By Edwig Ban The Romanian Business Leaders Foundation, a non-governmental organization, proposes a project to attract to Romania large companies from the USA and the world targeted by the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union, according to which they are obliged to have data (...)

Prime Minister Citu presented reforms to representatives of the World Bank Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with a World Bank delegation led by Anna Bjerde, Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, in which he presented, among other things, the reforms undertaken by the Government regarding pensions and salaries in the (...)

Germany's DKV Mobility Completes Takeover of Smart Diesel Germany’s DKV Mobility and Smart Diesel have announced completion of the deal whereby the former took over the latter, one of the largest entrepreneurial fuel businesses in Romania.

Orban: The proposal for the new finance minister has to be made by PNL, discussed with PM Bucharest, July 12 /Agerpres/ - National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the proposal for the new finance minister has to belong to the party and discussed with the prime minister. "We did not talk about that, we will discuss this issue with (...)

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 12,082 people immunised in 24h Bucharest, July 12 /Agerpres/ - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 12,082 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 7.395 being the first dose and 4,687 the second dose, CNCAV reports on Monday. Since the beginning of (...)

Govt Raises RON905M From Individual Investors Via Fidelis Individual investors subscribed about RON905 million during the fourth sale of Fidelis government paper, for which the Finance Ministry is paying as much as 3.25% a year, ZF has found. At the third sale, in March 2021, the Finance Ministry raised some RON1.4 billion from individual (...)

PSD's Serban urging PM Citu, European funds minister to urgently explain PNRR status Bucharest, July 12 /Agerpres/ - The fierce battle inside the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the position of national chairman brings to light serious truths for Romania, said on Monday Chairman of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee of the Chamber of Deputies Ciprian Serban of the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |