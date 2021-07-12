COVID-19 death toll rises by 2 reaching 34,219

Two deaths have been reported on Monday in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). According to GCS, in the last 24 hours, the INSP reported two deaths (two men) of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, hospitalized in Bacau and Satu Mare. The deaths were recorded in the age group over 80 years, and patients had underlying medical conditions. As of Monday, COVID-19 death toll reached 34,219 people.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]