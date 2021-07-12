Deloitte: Romania M&A Market Overshoots EUR1.2B In 1H/2021, With 54 Deals

Romania's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market saw 54 deals in the first half of 2021, compared with 42 deals in the same period in 2020, being estimated at nearly EUR1.2-1.4 billion, taking into account the overall amount of deals with disclosed and undisclosed value, compared with EUR1-EUR1.2 (...)