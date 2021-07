Alina Dimitriu Leads Audit Department Of EY Romania Starting July

Alina Dimitriu, Partner within the Audit and Financial Services Department of EY Romania, has taken over the position of leader of the company's Audit Department, starting July 2021, per an announcement by EY Romania, which provides consulting, assurance, tax and transaction