Ambassador George Ciamba passes away. MAE: He will remain in the history and memory of Romanian diplomacy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs



Ambassador George Ciamba passes away. MAE: He will remain in the history and memory of Romanian diplomacy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

George Ciamba “contributed substantially to the important moments of Romania’s Euro-Atlantic path” through his devoted diplomatic activity for over three decades, a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs. The MAE states that the diplomat, who was Romania’s ambassador to (...)