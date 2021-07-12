Romanian officials congratulate citizens of the R. of Moldova for the outcome of the snap parliamentary elections



Iohannis: Romania will be at the side of the Republic of Moldova, supporting its reform process and European course President Klaus Iohannis offered congratulations to the citizens of the Republic of Moldova following Sunday’s snap parliamentary elections, as well as Moldovan President Maia (...)