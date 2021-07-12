Genesis Property survey: More than 65% of Romanian employees consider their office to be only partially safe for health in the context of the pandemic



Genesis Property survey: More than 65% of Romanian employees consider their office to be only partially safe for health in the context of the pandemic.

Over 65% of Romanian employees consider that their office is only partially safe for health, and 17.1% say that it is too little or not at all safe in the context of the pandemic, shows a survey initiated by Genesis Property among 1,208 employees across the country in June. Only... The post (...)