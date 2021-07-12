(P) Final opportunity to invest in Eventmix, the virtual events startup founded by two successful Romanian entrepreneurs

(P) Final opportunity to invest in Eventmix, the virtual events startup founded by two successful Romanian entrepreneurs. If you are an investor looking to invest in Romanian-born startups with great potential and above all, global ambitions, well, look no further, we’ve got one for you: Eventmix. Eventmix is a virtual and hybrid events startup, born during the Covid-19 pandemic, which solves the needs of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]