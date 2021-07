Romania's TIFF festival announces auteur retrospectives

Romania's TIFF festival announces auteur retrospectives. Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will present this year retrospectives dedicated to filmmakers Éric Rohmer, Luis García Berlanga, Iosif Demian, and Małgorzata Szumowska. In the program Close-up Éric Rohmer, the festival will screen eight of the landmark films of the French director, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]