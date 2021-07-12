UBB University, among world's top 500, first in Romania for economics, econometrics

UBB University, among world's top 500, first in Romania for economics, econometrics. The Faculty of Economics and Business Management (FSEGA) of the Cluj-Napoca-based Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) is ranking among the top 500 educational institutions in the world and it is first in Romania for subjects of economics and econometrics, according to Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) 2021. "The Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, through its Faculty of Economics and Business Management, is a leading higher education institution in Romania for the subject of economics. The position that UBB occupies in the most comprehensive and prestigious international rankings of universities reflects at the same time the quality of education and research in the fields of economics. According to the latest international rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds (QB) in May 2021 UBB is ranking among the world's top 500 universities in three essential subjects: Social Sciences & Management, Business & Management Studies, and Economics & Econometrics," reads a press statement released on Monday by UBB. According to the statement, for Social Sciences & Management UBB is ranked 401st-450th, followed at national level only by the University of Bucharest, (position 501-520). For Business & Management Studies, UBB is ranked 401st-450th, followed at national level only by the Bucharest School of Economics (ASE) (501-550), and for the subject of Economics & Econometrics, UBB ranks 451st-500th, along with ASE Bucharest (401-450), with the two being the only higher education institutions in Romania featuring in the QS rankings in 2021. "Another relevant international ranking by areas of science is made by Times Higher Education (THE). According to the latest ranking made public by THE in 2021, only four universities of Romania have made it to the global ranking for the subject of Business & Economics, all ranked 601st and up, with UBB being among them. Moreover, UBB is the best positioned higher education institution in Romania for this subject that takes into account two of the essential indicators quantified by THE: citations of published works (reflecting the impact and relevance of the research carried out by UBB in this field); the international outlook (reflecting the internationalisation of the institution, both from the point of view of the students, of the teaching staff and of the international relations of other universities)," the release also reads. In the 2018-2019 academic year FSEGA won international accreditation from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), and on June 30, 2021 it became a full member of the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) at the end of independent evaluation and validation, being the only higher education institution in Romania with such a status. "FSEGA has been part of UBB since 1961, being initially established as an independent institution in 1920. Thus, 2021 marks 101 years of higher economics education in Romanian in Cluj. Currently, FSEGA is the largest faculty in the country for this subject, with over 9,200 students enrolled in the 2020-2021 academic year and almost 220 tenures professors, to which over 100 associated teachers, many of them from abroad, are added," according to the UBB statement. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

