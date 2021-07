Cognizant Softvision Set to Hire Another 500 People in Romania in 2021

Cognizant Softvision Set to Hire Another 500 People in Romania in 2021. Cognizant Softvision, one of the largest tech employers in Romania, based in Cluj-Napoca, intends to hire another 500 programmers by yearend, besides the more than 500 people already hired in the first half of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]