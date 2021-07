Blue Air Seeks To Raise EUR250M Via Listing On London Stock Exchange

Blue Air Seeks To Raise EUR250M Via Listing On London Stock Exchange. Airline Blue Air is planning to list on the London Stock Exchange in the autumn of 2021, with a valuation of up to £500 million (EUR584 million), hoping to mimic the success of Hungarian airline Wizz Air in Europe over the past decade, according to The (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]