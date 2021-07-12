 
July 12, 2021

Bucharest, July 12 /Agerpres/ - The fierce battle inside the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the position of national chairman brings to light serious truths for Romania, said on Monday Chairman of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee of the Chamber of Deputies Ciprian Serban of the Social Democratic Party (PSD). He explained that recently dismissed Minister of Finance Alexandru Nazare revealed that the Citu government had officially requested, all the way back on June 15, a new delay for the submission of Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). "No one in the government has told anything to the public in that regard. The prime minister, currently electioneering, and the minister of European investment and funds must urgently give explanations about the latest developments in PNRR. Has Romania officially requested a new delay? Till when? What are the reasons for the repeated failures to receive the approval of the European Commission?" MP Ciprian Serban wrote on Facebook. He called the situation premeditated misinformation. "The so-called continuous process of consultation with the European Commission, which would be meant to settle divergences, is in fact only the expression of governmental impotence and incompetence. The prime minister and Minister Ghinea must come before Parliament with all their correspondence with the European Commission on PNRR! We have come to hunt down internal scandals in the right-wing governing coalition to discover more and more lies and misery of the Citu government! I am urging Prime Minister Florin Citu to return to the government and work to the benefit of Romanians! Romanians do not need to be dragged into the ludicrous campaign launched to hunt for the position of party president, while Romania is lagging behind in Europe sinking deeper into an economic and social abyss caused and perpetrated by a government totally divorced from reality and the national interest," wrote Serban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gabriel Apetrii, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
