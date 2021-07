Govt Raises RON905M From Individual Investors Via Fidelis

Govt Raises RON905M From Individual Investors Via Fidelis. Individual investors subscribed about RON905 million during the fourth sale of Fidelis government paper, for which the Finance Ministry is paying as much as 3.25% a year, ZF has found. At the third sale, in March 2021, the Finance Ministry raised some RON1.4 billion from individual (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]