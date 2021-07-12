Orban: The proposal for the new finance minister has to be made by PNL, discussed with PM



Bucharest, July 12 /Agerpres/ - National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the proposal for the new finance minister has to belong to the party and discussed with the prime minister. "We did not talk about that, we will discuss this issue with Prime Minister Citu. I will certainly agree with the prime minister on a solution," Orban said at the end of a meeting of the ruling coalition when asked about the fact that Prime Minister Florin Citu holds the position of interim finance minister. He added that Citu did not unveil to him any proposal for the finance minister, saying that the proposal will come from the PNL after a discussion with the prime minister. "For the time being, the prime minister in managing the finance portfolio for a while, until we formalise a proposal. We have not discussed this issue, I do not know if he wants to stay for 45 days. Obviously, it must be a PNL proposal to be discussed with the prime minister as well," Orban said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)