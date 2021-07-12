RBL proposes that Romania host the servers of large non-EU international companies: "Romania, your Privacy Destination"

RBL proposes that Romania host the servers of large non-EU international companies: "Romania, your Privacy Destination". By Edwig Ban The Romanian Business Leaders Foundation, a non-governmental organization, proposes a project to attract to Romania large companies from the USA and the world targeted by the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union, according to which they are obliged to have data (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]