Prime Minister Citu presented reforms to representatives of the World Bank. Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with a World Bank delegation led by Anna Bjerde, Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, in which he presented, among other things, the reforms undertaken by the Government regarding pensions and salaries in the public system. According to a press release of the Government sent to AGERPRES, the Prime Minister presented the pension reform - ensuring fiscal sustainability and equity in this system, as well as the salary reform in the public system, underscoring the need to strengthen the connection between salary and performance. The head of Executive thanked the World Bank for its cooperation and support in carrying out reforms, especially in the social field: education and health. Citu added that, during this period when he is also the interim Minister of Finance, his most important reforms and objectives are the reform of state companies, the modernization of the fiscal administration, e-Invoicing, but also the National Development Bank. "The Prime Minister also specified that the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) projects will focus on the digitalization of the public sector, but also on the green economy. At the same time, the Prime Minister appreciated the World Bank's support for the two PNRR projects," the statement said. According to the same source, the World Bank congratulated the Government for the expected economic growth in 2021, Romania being among the few countries in which the economic contraction from 2020 would be fully recovered this year. At the same time, the delegation congratulated Romania for the anti-COVID vaccination process, reads the same press release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]