 
Romaniapress.com

July 12, 2021

Prime Minister Citu presented reforms to representatives of the World Bank
Jul 12, 2021

Prime Minister Citu presented reforms to representatives of the World Bank.

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with a World Bank delegation led by Anna Bjerde, Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, in which he presented, among other things, the reforms undertaken by the Government regarding pensions and salaries in the public system. According to a press release of the Government sent to AGERPRES, the Prime Minister presented the pension reform - ensuring fiscal sustainability and equity in this system, as well as the salary reform in the public system, underscoring the need to strengthen the connection between salary and performance. The head of Executive thanked the World Bank for its cooperation and support in carrying out reforms, especially in the social field: education and health. Citu added that, during this period when he is also the interim Minister of Finance, his most important reforms and objectives are the reform of state companies, the modernization of the fiscal administration, e-Invoicing, but also the National Development Bank. "The Prime Minister also specified that the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) projects will focus on the digitalization of the public sector, but also on the green economy. At the same time, the Prime Minister appreciated the World Bank's support for the two PNRR projects," the statement said. According to the same source, the World Bank congratulated the Government for the expected economic growth in 2021, Romania being among the few countries in which the economic contraction from 2020 would be fully recovered this year. At the same time, the delegation congratulated Romania for the anti-COVID vaccination process, reads the same press release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Constanta Airport sees 72% decline in number of passengers in H1 Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport in Constanta saw only 14,700 people passing through it in the first half, about 72% fewer than in the year-ago period, the data the company officials supplied show.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Closes at New Record High on Tuesday Bucharest Stock Exchange closed at a new all time high on July 13, 2021 and overshoot the 12,000-point mark for the first time ever, if looking at its main index, BET, which shows the trend of the 17 most traded companies.

CNCAV: 14,608 persons immunised anti-COVID-19 in past 24hrs In the past 24 hours, 14,608 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered, of which 9,007 represented the first dose and 5,601 the second dose, according to a report sent on Tuesday by the National Committee Coordinating COVID-19 Vaccination (...)

Iohannis: In Romania's vision, a European Union of the future is inseparable from European unity and solidarity President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the European Union of the future is, in Romania's vision, a project that is inseparable from the idea of unity and solidarity, and for a "more integrated" union there is need for consolidating the Eurozone and the Schengen area. He (...)

Meta Estate Trust Raises RON21M From Investors In Private Placement Of Shares Meta Estate Trust, a new company on the Romanian real estate market, on Tuesday announced that it has successfully closed its private placement of shares, raising RON21 million from investors.

Chairwoman of the Senate's Defence Committee meets Polish parliamentary delegation The chairwoman of the Senate's Defence Committee, Nicoleta Pauliuc, had a meeting on Tuesday with a Polish parliamentary delegation, with whom she discussed cooperation in the political, economic and security fields at bilateral, regional, European Union and NATO levels. The Polish delegation (...)

Senate's Dragu: Many women hesitate to pursue a public office because of the aggressiveness Senate President Anca Dragu says many women are reluctant to pursue a public office because of the "aggressiveness" that comes along with such position, as their personal lives are invaded and can be "damaged." "I think that many women have a reluctance to pursue a (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |