RO ruling coalition at risk due to Special Section for prosecutors

RO ruling coalition at risk due to Special Section for prosecutors. Romanian reformist minister of justice Stelian Ion (USR PLUS) and the leader of the junior ruling party UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, accused each other over the dismantling of the controversial prosecution office SIIJ dedicated to investigating prosecutors. In several statements, minister Ion implied (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]