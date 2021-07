Romanian aluminium smelter invests in energy generation

Romanian aluminium smelter invests in energy generation. Romanian aluminium smelter Alro, the biggest single electricity consumer in Romania, plans to invest in a gas-fired power plant at its main factory in Slatina, a co-generation heat-power plant at Tulcea (where it operates another plant) and several wind and photovoltaic electricity generation (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]