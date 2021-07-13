Romanian IT solutions provider raises EUR 2 mln, will list its shares at BVB
The local company Connections Consult, specialized in providing software solutions and IT services, concluded on July 9 a primary offer of private equity placement brokered by TradeVille and will list its shares at Bucharest Stock Exchange. Investors placed orders for some RON 120 mln of (...)
